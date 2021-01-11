‘My passion is increasing’ – World’s oldest pro footballer signs new deal at 53

World’s oldest professional footballer, Kazuyoshi Miura has signed a new contract with his club, Yokohama, at the age of 53.

With the new deal, the record-breaking Japanese star, who is dubbed as ‘King Kazu’, has committed to his 17th season with the J1 League club.

The player started his career with Santos in 1986, and had featured for Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Sydney FC before Yokohama.

Miura remains the oldest goalscorer in the Japanese professional football and would turns 54 on February 26, 2021 – the day before the J1 League campaign is due to get underway.

Read Also: Golden Eaglets’ performance ‘delights’ Amoo despite failure to win

In a statement released via the club, Miura said his “hopes and passion for football are only increasing” despite making only seven league appearances in the past two years.

Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 international appearances for Japan and won the Asian Cup in 1992, also had spells with Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Sydney FC.

He is one of only three men to score more than 50 goals for Japan, along with Kunishige Kamamoto and Shinji Okazaki.

Yokohama finished last season 15th in the 18-team J1 League, with 33 points from 34 fixtures.

Join the conversation

Opinions