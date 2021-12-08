My people don’t want development, they only care for political appointments —Ngige

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, says the Igbo people in the South-East do not care about the infrastructural development of their region, as what they prefer is getting political appointments from the federal government.

Ngige who made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari does not understand the Igbos and what they want, which is why the people do not appreciate the developmental strides of the president in the South-East.

“President Muhammadu Buhari does not understand the people of the South-East. My people love appointments. They don’t care about development and that is where Mr. President didn’t get them well.

“Mr. President felt that by giving them infrastructure, they will be happy. In the mind of the President, he is saying ‘if I empower you through your fertilizer plant in Ebonyi state, give loans, credits and grants to farmers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Imo, that our people will be happy.’ But these people just love appointments.

“They don’t want such projects coming into the region.”

He added that though former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan gave more Igbos political appointments during their tenures, the South-East has remained underdeveloped.

“We had plenty of appointments during Obasanjo and Jonathan. For example, the Enugu airport has been dilapidated over the years.

“We have had four aviation ministers: Kema Chikwe, Fidelia Nnjeze, Osita Chidoka, and Stella Oduah. How come your airport is dilapidated?

”But Hadi Sirika from Katsina discussed with president and some of us in council, and the president brought N10 billion special fund and renovated our airport.

“But I don’t know; my people love appointments. As far as I am concerned, I don’t have to behave like any other person. I say it to them: for me, appointment is ephemeral. It is immaterial. It is a four-term,” he said.

