My prayer is for APC to continue to be in crisis —Wike

River State Governor Nyesom Wike has said that his prayer remained for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to always be in crisis.

He stated this during an interview he granted Arise Television during the weekend.

Wike, an opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, was responding to the crisis in the APC that saw Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State dumping the ruling party for the PDP.

The governor said, “I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united.

“Remember that we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis. We have taken another state. Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take over power.

“I want my party to be in power and therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes everyday and my party will continue to grow.”

Wike had before the PDP primary election in Edo threatened to quit the efforts by the party to unite its members ahead of the election.

During the interview he said he made the threat because some leaders of the party had wanted to go ahead without carrying every member of the party along.

Noting that it would have been wrong for the PDP to finish the primary and got a divided house, Wike said that every member of the party was currently happy after the primary election because they were all carried along.

Further saying that he had no issue with Governor Obaseki emerging as the party’s governorship candidate, the Rivers State governor, said all he wanted was for all members to be carried along on all issues concerning the party.

He said, “Carrying people along does not mean giving money. That is the mistake people make. It means listening to them, appealing to them and making them recognise the greater interest of the party.”

Wike, therefore, called on Edo PDP to ensure they remained united for the interest of the party and to work together to win the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state.

