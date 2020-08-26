My predecessor abandoned over N3bn project –Gombe Gov

The immediate past administration of Gombe State led by Ibrahim Dankwabo wasted N3 billion on an incomplete project, the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, alleged on Tuesday.

Yahaya stated this when he inspected the uncompleted mega park project, which was initiated by his predecessor.

The governor said, “Water passing through this building has caused a lot of havoc to the college of education nearby and that school is very dear to us. Today, it has close to 10,000 students.

Read also: Six Gombe Assembly members recover from COVID-19

“This project was supposed to cost N6.2bn; it started in 2012 and was supposed to last 28 months; it should have been completed in 2014, but they abandoned it. About N3bn has been paid; there are certified works worth N420m; records have not been found.

“Over N3bn is wasted and has caused havoc to the environment; you hold whoever that decided to put these structures in place responsible and liable for whatever happens to us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions