‘My presidential bid has no religious undertone,’ Tinubu tells CAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday met with the leadership of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

The meeting was the continuation of CAN’s interaction with the presidential candidates of all major political parties in the country.

Tinubu was accompanied to the forum by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors and other key members of the ruling party.

At the interactive session, the former Lagos State governor stressed the need for Nigerians to excuse religion from governance.

He noted that Nigeria was being confronted by myriad of challenges, adding that his choice of Kashim Shettima, a Muslim as running mate, was based on competence.

He said: “I seek to become Nigerian president not on religious grounds but on the Constitution. Thanks to the body for the invitation to candidates to speak of their plans for the nation.

“I believe in the need for a secular government and for us to work in the interest of the country just as I did in Lagos State by returning the missionary schools to the rightful owners.

“My choice of Shettima is borne out of the urgent need to address the challenges facing the country as Shettima possesses strong leadership abilities which he exhibited when he was the governor of Borno State. I wanted a progressive government that was why I selected Shettima.

“Choosing a Christian running mate would have been easy but that is not the case. We have urgent challenges that do not depend on religious leanings but on the best of hands that can address it.”

In his address, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the forum provided an opportunity for all to look at the crisis of development and governance in the country and collectively find lasting solutions to the problems.

