‘My PSG days are over’ – Mbappe announces exit

France striker Kylian Mbappe has officially announced that he will leave Paris St-Germain at the end of the season.

Mbappe, who could not help the Paris club achieve their Champions League dream, is set to join Spanish champions Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old announced the decision in a video released on his social media, external accounts.

“I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes,” Mbappe said.

“It’s my last year at Paris St-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

“It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world.

“It allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions.

“It’s hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that. But I think I needed this, a new challenge, after seven years.”

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in June and will play his final home game against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday before away fixtures against Nice and Metz and the French Cup final against Lyon on 25 May.

Mbappe has won six Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and the now defunct League Cup twice during his time with PSG so far.

