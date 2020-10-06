My regret in life is campaigning for Buhari —80-year-old monarch

A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Joseph Ogunfuwa, has revealed that his only regret in life was campaigning for President Muhammed Buhari in 2015.

Mr Ogunfuwa, who is the Babalaje of Remo land made this known at a public lecture he held in Sagamu to mark his 80th birthday.

”What I regret most in my life was the do or die campaign I did for you, Mr President, during the 2015 general election. I was over confident that among the self-proclaimed leaders hustling for the presidency at that time, you President Muhammadu Buhari were the only person who appeared to me to be able and capable of saving our great country.

Read also: Jonathan accepts Shagari son’s apology over role in 2015 that made Buhari win

“Some of my friends deserted me, they thought I was crazy to repose huge confidence in you as you were no longer a military man but a politician. Today, I realised I was wrong and they were right. Mr dear President, you still have two and a half years to turn things around to restore the confidence I reposed in you in those days.

”That is my message to our politicians, President, povernors, lawmakers, senators, Christians, Muslims, traditional rulers and others,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions