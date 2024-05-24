My reinstatement as Emir of Kano God’s will – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has ascribed his reinstatement as God’s will.

The Kano State government on Thursday reinstated the monarch four years after his dethronement by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

Governor Abba Yusuf presented the letter of reinstatement to Sanusi at the Government House in Kano on Friday.

The Emir, who spoke after he received the letter, thanked the state government for reinstating him to the throne.

He said the gesture was divine.

Sanusi said: “The Arabians used to say that in everything we witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever happens to an individual is preordained by Allah, and for those who are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one, and whatever He does, nobody can change, and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“About 10 years ago, in this same place, former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave me my appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. Today, after 10 years, I am here again receiving a reappointment letter from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“Time will not permit long talks. Whatever we needed to say, we said when we were leaving. We made it clear that God has preordained the time and cause for everything and everyone.

“He gives leadership to whom He wants and at the time He wants. When He gives, no one can take it away, and when He takes it away, nobody can bring it back.”

