APGA disowns NEC meeting, rejects removal of Oye as national chairman | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has disowned the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, where the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Victor Oye, was purportedly sacked.

The party’s National Secretary, Tex Okechukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Tuesday.

A faction of the party had on Tuesday morning announced the sack of Oye and six other members of the party.

The faction’s Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chinyere, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, announced the appointment of Chief Jude Okeke as the party’s acting National Chairman.

The group also nullified the disqualification of five aspirants for the governorship election in Anambra and extended the sales of nomination form till July 1.

However, in a 10 paragraph disclaimer, the Publicity Secretary said there was no time the national chairman convened a NEC meeting of the party or any other meeting for that matter.

He dismissed the removal of the national chairman as a political hatchet job.

Okechukwu said: “Our attention has been drawn to a national live TV broadcast where a band of political buccaneers under the guise of NEC APGA purportedly announced the suspension of Oye and some national officers of the party.

“We wish to state as follows; that the so-called Okeke and his cohorts are not officers or financial members of our great party and therefore, do not have any powers to speak on behalf of the party.

“That in accordance with Article 13 of the constitution of APGA 2019, only the national chairman of the party can convene meetings of NWC, NEC, and National Convention. As we write, no such meeting had been convened.

“That the so-called NEC meeting was a political hatchet job to create undue tension in the party and misdirect our teeming members. But it was dead on arrival.”

