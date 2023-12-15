‘My return to APC not about 2027 election,’ Adelabu declares as he formally returns to ruling party

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Friday his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not about the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

He stated this during his official return to the APC at the party secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Adelabu left the APC to join the Accord Party in May 2022 after he failed to secure the party’s governorship ticket for the last general election.

The minister, who addressed party supporters at the event, said several others who left the party with him had formally returned to APC to make the party stronger.

Adelabu pointed out that they left the party based on principle, and not because they had problems with APC in the state or with members.



He said: “I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power. We need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises.

“This is not time for politics, it is time for governance and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives. We have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

“We assure you that we are back for cooperation and collaboration for us to build a strong party so that the party will take over power in the state at the end of the day in 2027.”

