My sack not politically motivated –Ex-Borno commissioner

The sacked Commissioner of Health in Borno State, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, has said his sack was not politically motivated.

Kwaya-Bura was sacked on Tuesday by Governor Babagana Zulum, who also named Professor Isa Marte as his replacement.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Tuesday that his sack was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser to Zulum on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau.

Gusau said in the statement: “The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has relieved the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura, of his position.”

Gusau further said that the sack was part of necessary measures to reposition the ministry of health.

In his reaction while speaking to journalists later on Tuesday, Kwaya-Bura, said: “Contrary to speculations that my appointment was terminated due to political reasons, this is not true.

“The decision did not come to me as a surprise because I did not appoint myself in the first place and I believe that someone else has the right to be appointed by the governor as he pleases.

“I do not believe that this is political or anything to do with my role in the COVID-19 team as being speculated because I am a professional medical personnel and I will continue to play vital role in the administration of good health in Borno State.”

