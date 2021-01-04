My second term not for holiday – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Monday his second term in office would not be for a holiday and promised to continue expanding the frontiers of his administration’s developmental efforts in the state.

He said his administration would sustain the delivery of good governance to the people of the state in the next four years.

Akeredolu, who stated this during a prayer session with civil servants in the state held at the Governor’s Office in Akure, said he would not rest on his oars in the execution of more legacy projects in Ondo State.

He urged all public servants in the state to continue to render their statutory services diligently.

Akeredolu said: “Do not expect anything less, I must, however, reiterate that the dictates of the current realities call for sacrifice. As a people, we should be prepared to continually bear the sacrifices of our home-grown efforts to generate resources for the overall development of our dear state.

READ ALSO:

“We will continue to sustain our efforts at containing the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rise up to the prevailing security challenges, facing us.”

The governor would be sworn in for another term of four years on February 24.

Akeredolu was re-elected on October 10, 2020, after he defeated Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

However, the PDP candidate has challenged the governor’s victory at the state’s election petitions tribunal.

Join the conversation

Opinions