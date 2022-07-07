Metro
My son was implicated, forced to admit committing offense —Father of 20-year-old alleged homosexual
Father of one of the three persons recently convicted for homosexuality and sentenced to death by stoning, has said that his son confessed to the offence under duress, as he was allegedly beaten to a pulp, forcing him to confess to having committed the offence.
The three persons were convicted by a Ningi Sharia court.
Mal. Ya’u Isubu Gwada, father of 20 years old Kamilu Ya’u, one of the convicts, made the allegation while speaking to Journalists in Gwada lamenting that his family did not engage the services of a legal practitioner because they did not have the means of doing so.
Read also:Gay Bolu Okupe has issues with queer Christians claiming Bible supports homosexualism
According to him, “My son was not among those who committed the offense of homosexuality. It was later that those arrested implicated him to be among them. He was then arrested and charged with them”.
The distressed father added that, “I am sure that it was because I participated in the arrest of the two people, they decided to implicate my son in order to get even with me”.
A visibly worried Yau Isubu said that the family was doing everything humanly possible to see to it that their son was freed before the expiration of the 30 days grace for appeal given by the court.
He however called on civil and human rights organizations in the country to come to the aid of his son who is innocent of the offence considering that they do not have financial strength to pursue an appeal in a higher court.
It will be recalled that a Sharia court in Ningi on 29th June found the three people guilty of committing the offence of homosexuality and after they pleaded guilty to the offence, were duly sentenced to death by stoning including Kamilu Ya’u.
By Yemi Kanji
