My support for Tinubu not driven by pecuniary gains – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Friday his fierce criticism of the cabal in the presidency allegedly working against the presidential aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not driven by selfish motives.

The governor spoke with journalists shortly after the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) met President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign at the State House, Abuja.

El-Rufai had in a recent interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily criticized some elements in the presidency allegedly working against Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

His remark generated concerns from top officials in the ruling party, including the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

On Friday, the governor insisted that he was not backing Tinubu in the hope of getting a political appointment.

El-Rufai added that his recent comments were not targeted at President Buhari.

He said: “I am not criticising Buhari. I have never criticised Buhari. I am only criticising those around him who do not tell him the truth, who do not tell him the challenges that the people are facing because of these policies.

“We support the president’s policies because we know the real reason why he is implementing them. But these policies are not being carried out correctly and they are not telling him that.

“Which godfather am I looking for? Tinubu is our candidate and we want him to win. But I am telling you now that I am not looking for an appointment. I swear I am beyond needing a godfather.

“I am not looking for work or money. I look up to God for everything, not a human being.”

