‘My suspension unconstitutional’, LP youth leader, Eragbe, declares

Suspended National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP) Anslem Eragbe, on Thursday, said his suspension from his position was purely illegal.

Eragbe, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily, insisted he remains the youth leader of the party.

He faulted the position of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, adding that he was not empowered by the constitution of the party to personally suspend any member of the executive.

READ ALSO:Labour Party not broke, only needs support to fund presidential campaign —Chairman

The Labour Party had in October banned Eragbe for six months over alleged insubordination, fraud and others and replaced him with Kennedy Ahanotu.

Speaking in the interview, Eragbe alleged the sanction did not pass through the National Executive Council of the party which he said is saddled with the burden.

He said: “It is important to say quickly that we operate under the laws. There are things we shouldn’t be seen doing. Our actions are guided by the provisions of the law.

“I do not accept my suspension because it is illegal. I am the National Youth Leader but not withstanding because of the appeals everywhere, this matter is being looked into within the party system and the stakeholders, they have appealed for calm.”

Labour Party (LP) has been supported by vast majority of the Nigerian youth passionate about changing the status quo and defeating the established All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 elections.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now