My team discovered possible treatment of coronavirus in 2015 – Iwu

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, said on Monday his team of researchers had discovered a cure for the coronavirus that had killed hundreds since January.

Iwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, stated this when he led his team to brief the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja.

According to him, the institute identified and patented the possible coronavirus treatment in 2015 and needs the Federal Government’s support to translate the compound into a drug for the treatment of the virus.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus last Friday after an Italian who works as a consultant with a construction company in Nigeria arrived in the country from Milan.

READ ALSO: ABIA: APGA’s organizing secretary resigns, denounces party leadership

He reportedly fell sick and was examined at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he tested positive for coronavirus.

At least 53 people who reportedly had contact with the index case had been quarantined by the Lagos and Ogun State governments.

Join the conversation

Opinions