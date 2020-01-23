Latest Politics

My trial will expose illegalities going on in Nigeria —Adoke

January 23, 2020
Adoke explains why Magu is after him, fingers Osinbajo
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, on Wednesday said that his trial will give Nigerians an opportunity to know the persecution and illegalities going on in the country.

Adoke, whose arraignment over the Malabu oil scam by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could not go on as planned on Wednesday, spoke to journalists at the premises of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada division, saying he was ready to defend himself of the multiple charges filed against him.

His arraignment, alongside four others could not go on because of the failure of the EFCC to serve the charges on some of the defendants, including Adoke, as the presiding judge, Justice Idris Kitigi was forced to adjourn the arraignment till today (Thursday).

The former AGF noted that the commission did not serve him with the charges despite being in the agency’s custody for five weeks.

He said: “I am not disappointed, I expected it. I was not served even though I have been in their illegal custody for the last five weeks.

“I came back to this country voluntarily to defend myself. As a former Attorney-General, I am very ready to defend myself.

“I am happy that this is an opportunity for Nigerians to know the persecution and illegalities that are going on in this country, and that we must not allow situation when political colouration dictate the liberty of anyone.”

