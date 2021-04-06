My wife unattractive, man gives reason for defiling own child | Ripples Nigeria

Ubong Akpan, a 49-year-old father who has been having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter has been arrested by the police in Ogun.

The daughter who reported to the Itele Ota Divisional Police Headquarters accused her father of sleeping with her since she was seven.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in Abeokuta on Monday, saying that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun also directed that the victim be taken to the general hospital for proper medical treatment.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the report, the DPO, Itele-Ota Division, CSP Monday Unoegbe, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and claimed that his wife was appearing too old and no longer looking attractive to him.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Family Support Unit of the Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.

