Myanmar frees jailed American journalist

An American journalist, Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by a military court in Myanmar last week has been released.

Fenster, who had been held since May in a Myanmar jail, was released on Monday to his family in the United States.

A former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, confirmed the development in a statement.

Fenster’s release, according to Richardson, was secured following his visit to Myanmar for face-to-face negotiations with Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander in chief of Myanmar’s military.

He added that Fenster would be flying from Myanmar through Qatar before arriving home.

The 37-year-old Detroit native, who was the Managing Editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine, was seized in May at Yangon International Airport as he tried to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur and taken to Insein Prison.

The facility which is notorious for its poor conditions has been used by Myanmar’s military government to hold scores of political prisoners since the coup.

