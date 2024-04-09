Mysterious illness hits Sokoto, NCDC begins investigation

A mysterious illness has been reported in Isa local government area of Sokoto State, leaving both health authorities and community leaders confused.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Jide Idris, said in a statement on Tuesday the strange illness was reported to the agency on March 21.

He said: “The illness manifested with symptoms such as abdominal distension, fever, vomiting, and weight loss, primarily afflicting children aged four to 13, along with some adults.

“Already, the NCDC has deployed a National Rapid Response Team (NRRT), to collaborate with the State Ministry of Health to investigate the matter.

“So far, 164 suspected cases have been identified across six wards in the Isa local government area, resulting in four tragic fatalities.

“Notably, this is not the first occurrence as a similar incident was documented in 2023. That one went without a conclusive diagnosis.”

The NCDC boss said despite initial clinical assessments ruling out infectious origins, the search for causative factors continues, including heavy metal testing.

“Results indicate varying levels of lead and chromium in blood samples, prompting scrutiny of local activities such as mining and agricultural practices involving chemical usage.

“The collaborative efforts extend beyond health institutions, encompassing government agencies, research bodies, and community stakeholders.

“At the moment, security challenges hamper access to affected areas, complicating response efforts,” Idris added.

