Mysterious man slaps French President, Macron during walkabout | Ripples Nigeria

International
Mysterious man slaps French President, Macron during walkabout
The French President, Emmanuel Macron, was slapped in the face by a mysterious man during a walkabout session.
The embarrassing video surfaced online during the President’s visit to the Drome region in South-East France on Tuesday.
In the viral video, a man wearing a green T-shirt, with glasses and a nose mask; shouted a word in French before whipping the French leader on the face.
Further investigation was carried out and the words from the man read: “A Bas La Macronie” which means “Down with Macronia.”
