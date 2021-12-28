Mystery of unknown gunmen in Imo unravelled with my son-in-law’s arrest – Okorocha

The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said on Tuesday the mystery of “unknown gunmen” in the state has been unravelled following the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, by the police.

Police operatives had on Sunday morning stormed the St Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre local government area of the state and shot sporadically before whisking Nwosu, who is the Action Alliance governorship candidate in the 2019 election, to the command headquarters in Owerri.

The incident sparked angry reactions from Nigerians with many condemning the desecration of the worship centre by the security agents.

Okorocha, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said Nwosu’s arrest in a church premises gave a glimpse into how the Imo State government carries out criminal acts with policemen attached to Government House.

He said: “ “What is happening in Imo State is unfortunate. And not just Imo, but the entire nation and humanity. Imo State is becoming a banana republic, where there is complete lawlessness and where people live in fear. There is no day that somebody is not being killed, harassed.

“It appears as if the happenings in Imo State have some backing from Abuja. That’s what I could figure out. And there seems to be enmity between the people here and the presumed Federal Government of Nigeria just because of a communication gap.

Most people have been wondering about the mystery of unknown gunmen. But it appears to me now that unknown gunmen have finally been unravelled with the recent happenings.

“Unknown gunmen now is a set of policemen from Government House who, without the consent of the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, or the DIGs, but on their own on the instruction of the government of Imo State, led by Hope Uzodinma, and his CSO, Shaba, who give directives to arrest people at will and lock up people at will and sometimes the whereabouts of these people are unknown. They get policemen from the Government House and go to execute unholy acts. And when they run into problems, they quickly say it is the police.”

