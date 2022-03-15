News
N-Power beneficiaries to get N3m, as Minister kicks off CBN training
The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has flagged off the entrepreneurship programme for exited N-Power beneficiaries.
Farooq, through her representative, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, opened the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored training for 75,600 participants on Monday.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that 230,000 exited N-Power beneficiaries made the cut after 467,183 Nigerians indicated interest during the registration process, that saw CBN generate N11.1 million from the beneficiaries.
The 75,600 participants are the first phase of the NEXIT CBN-backed training, and they comprise of Batch A and B of the N-Power programme that ended in 2020, across all the states of the federation.
Read also: Exited N-Power beneficiaries to get CBN loan after NEXIT training
According to a Twitter post by the Minister’s Special Assistant, Media & Publicity, Nneka Ikem, the N-Power NEXIT training will focus on Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme.
After the training, the exited Npower beneficiaries that qualify in the entrepreneurship scheme will have access to, “loans of up to three million Naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria.” Ikem wrote.
