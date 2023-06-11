N100m prize up for grabs as Enyimba, Rivers Utd battle for NPL title

The Nigerian Premier League Super Six competition comes to an end today Sunday, and the title would go to either Rivers United or Enyimba.

Both teams are on eight points after four games, but Rivers have an inferior goal difference to their Aba counterparts.

Thus a draw would be enough for Enyimba as they lock horns with last season’s champions at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan Lagos.

Rivers United however must win the game to successfully defend the title they won for the first time last season.

Remo Stars, who sit in third position with six points can still topple Rivers United and Enyimba, but they must beat Bendel Insurance with a wide margin.

A draw will however be enough for the Sky Blue Stars to secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bendel Insurance must beat Remo Stars

by at least three goals to finish in third position.

The Super Six competition followed the regular season, with the three best teams from two groups emerging to battle for the title as well as continental spots.

