N150m fine: MultiChoice kicks, to file appeal

Pay TV provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV, GOTV has kicked against the N150m fine slammed on it by the Competition And Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) for challenging the court’s jurisdiction

This is even as it disclosed that it will appeal the ruling of the tribunal.

Ripples Nigeria reports that on Friday, the tribunal fined MultiChoice and ordered the company to provide one-month free subscriptions on DStv and GOtv to its customers.

The tribunal, in its ruling on Friday, cited section 39 (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Act which states the “tribunal shall have jurisdiction throughout the federation and on all commercial activities aimed at making a profit”.

For failing to comply with the order of the tribunal not to implement the price adjustment, Thomas Okosu, who led the three-man tribunal panel, imposed an administrative penalty on Multichoice.

However, in a statement addressing the order, MultiChoice said it disagrees with the position of the tribunal.

“MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter,” the company said.

“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against said ruling.”

MultiChoice said the company is restrained from making further comments because the matter is currently sub judice.

By: Babajide Okeowo

