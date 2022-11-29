N206bn budget insertion: Reps demand minister’s resignation for snubbing panel

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, to resign from the position if she has been overwhelmed by the job.

This followed the minister’s repeated failure to appear before the House committees to defend the ministry’s 2023 budget proposal.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara, made the call during a hearing to investigate the alleged insertion of N206 billion in the ministry’s 2023 budget.

A total sum of N206,242,395,000 was designated for the ministry-based National Social Safety Nets Project funded by the World Bank in the budget.

The chairman, who was angry at the minister’s absence at the hearing, had asked why she was not present to defend the insertion and advised her to resign if she wasn’t ready for the position.

He said: “Most times, the committee calls the minister, but she refuses to come. If she is not ready for the job, she should quit.”

