N37 billion NASS renovation a misplaced priority —NECA

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), on Thursday described the allocation of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex as a misplaced priority.

The employers group also wondered why the Nigerian Government failed to increase budgetary allocation to critical areas such as education and FERMA.

NECA, speaking through its Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, noted that the country had become a nation of contradictions that would leave most pressing economic issues for other things whose economic contributions had been questioned.

He said: “On the backdrop of the allocation of N37bn for the renovation of the National Assembly complex, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has expressed concern at the seeming misplaced priorities in government.”

Explaining that there were many roads which required urgent rehabilitation, the NECA boss added: “The Apapa Port road has remained impassable, the Agbara Industrial Estate road remained a death trap and the Lagos-Badagry road among other critical roads and infrastructure in the country is begging for attention.”

According to him, rather than committing such an amount to renovate an edifice, it was expected that Government would adequately fund FERMA considerably by increasing its capital expenditure in the 2020 and increase allocations to education among others.

