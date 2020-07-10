Latest Politics Top Stories

N40BN MISAPPROPRIATION: Akpabio denies collecting, executing N500m NDDC projects

July 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Senator Godswill Akpabio has denied ever collecting or executing projects worth N500m in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio, who is the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, made the denial on Friday when he appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee.

READ ALSO: NDDC denies awarding N500m contracts to Akpabio, accuses senator who made the allegation of N3.6bn fraud

The committee is probing the alleged misappropriation of N40 billion in the intervention agency by the Interim Management Committee between October last year and May this year.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, was quoted to have recently claimed during a news conference that Akpabio secured the projects but failed to execute them.

