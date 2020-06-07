N40BN SCANDAL: Omo-Agege denies asking EFCC to probe Akpabio

The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied claims he asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the current of Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Omo-Agege was said to have, through an alleged letter by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Nelson Ayewoh, asked the chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to probe the minister for alleged corruption.

The allegation is coming at a time the

National Assembly is probing allegations that the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) allegedly mismanaged N40 billion in three months and had demanded written explanations from Akpabio, whose Ministry supervises the activities of the intervention agency.

But in a statement on Sunday, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Omo-Agege described the purported letter as fake.

“The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated 7th May, 2020, purportedly written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate and monitor the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.

“This Office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.

“This Office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same being the handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents,” the statement by Omo-Agege read in part.

