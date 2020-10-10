N712bn wasted under Niger Delta amnesty programme —NSA

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said on Friday at least N712 billion had been wasted and unaccounted for under the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme.

Monguno stated this when the Interim Administrator of the programme, Milland Dikio, visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dikio replaced Prof. Charles Dokubo who was sacked by President Buhari in August.

The NSA said: “The predatory instincts of certain individuals came into the fore and the programme was turned upside down and as a result of this there were cases of corruption, waste and mismanagement within this period.

“At least N712 billion was wasted, basically unaccounted for, and this is due to so many issues — corruption being at the fore.

“Now, we realised that if the focus of the people who are supposed to drive this programme is to capsize the programme by allowing their own personal interest to come in, then we are all going to be in trouble because if the Niger Delta is in trouble, consequently, it will extend to the rest of the federation.

“Therefore, I had to take this step to advise Mr. President that this waste cannot go on. This programme is not supposed to be an open-ended programme; there is no place on the surface of this earth where programmes that are supposed to be palliatory will continue forever and at the end of the day becoming a big problem and entanglement for the government.

READ ALSO: CLARK TO FG: Don’t scrap Niger Delta Amnesty programme

“Therefore, we decided to take immediate action by bringing in someone who can take a deep look at these programmes, what resulted to it being flawed — a person with vast experience and we all know the experience of Col. Dikio in this type of issue.”

In his address, the interim administrator disclosed that the Amnesty office owes contractors over N71 billion.

Dikio said: “Immediately after the disarmament phase, challenges including endemic corruption cropped in and derailed the programme.

“Lack of enough funds and corruption were blamed for impeding the effective operationalisation of the programme.

“Regrettably, the programme has now been running for 11 years without the desired benefits delivered to the ex-agitators.

“Rather, the ex-agitators’ database was dishonestly corrupted, and several contracts were awarded in total disregard for need and procurement processes.

“Consequently, the programme currently owes contractors the sum of N71, 411,646,210.68. This informed Mr. President’s decision to overhaul the programme aimed at ensuring that the dividends of the amnesty programme reach its original target beneficiaries.

“Reports had shown that not much progress had been recorded in some aspects of the demobilisation and reintegration components of the programme. To address this, the need to focus on education and vocational training in ways that the benefits are channelled through a transparent, accountable, corrupt-free and institutionalised process is imperative.

“The programme as currently structured is not sustainable and cannot deliver the desired long-term benefit to the region and the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions