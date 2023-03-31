N98.52bn lost in stock market cap, Caverton, United Capital among losers

The Nigerian stock market reported a –0.33 per cent decline in equity capitalisation on Friday, resulting in N98.52 billion loss.

Consequently, the market capitalisation tumbled to N29.54 trillion, from N29.64 trillion.

For the All-Share Index, 180.87 basis points was lost. This pushed down the ASI to 54,232.34 ASI, from 54,413.21 ASI.

Over 557.93 million shares exchanged investors’ hands in 3,943 deals worth N3.68 billion on Friday.

During trading the previous day, about 973.64 million shares were traded in 3,718 deals, worth N4.22 billion.

Lasaco led the gainers’ list with a N0.10kobo rise in share price to move from N1 to N1.10kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share value was up by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.22kobo from N1.11kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 9.68 per cent to move from N0.62kobo to N0.68kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria gained N0.80kobo to close at N9.55kobo, above its opening price of N8.75kobo per share.

NNFM’s share traded upward by N0.95kobo to rise from N11 to N11.95kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.38 per cent to drop from N0.96kobo to N0.87kobo per share.

Caverton share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.97kobo from N1.07 per share.

Transcorp lost N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.39kobo from N1.50kobo per share.

Read also:Nigerian stock market cap rises by N440.9bn; MTN NG, Sunu Assurance gain

United Capital share dropped from N11.60kobo to N11.20kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Cutix lost 2.61 per cent to drop from N2.30kobo to N2.24kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 287.68 million shares valued at N395.36 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 86.39 million shares worth N450.90 million.

UBA sold 38.99 million shares worth N328.60 million.

NGX Group followed with 25.39 million shares valued at N685.06 million, while Oando traded 21.80 million shares valued at N123.73 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now