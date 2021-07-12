N9m fine hangs on Royal Exchange amid financial statement gaffe

Royal Exchange Plc has revealed that the company won’t be meeting the deadline for financial statements submission for the second quarter period of 2021.

As a public listed company, the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) listing rules states that quarterly result must be released after 30 days of the end of each quarter.

The end of Q2 this year was June 30, and financials expected to be submitted by regulatory deadline of July 30, 2021, but Royal Exchange says it would be impossible to achieve.

Royal Exchange’s reason is attributed to its yet to be released Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Read also: NSE: Investors lose N20.69bn as selloff continues in CWG, Royal Exchange rebounds

The company said the yet to be released Full Year ended 2020 financials and Q1 2021 will be submitted September 30, 2021 – after which it will follow up with the Q2 earnings report.

This means it will take Royal Exchange more than sixty days to release its second quarter financials for 2021. This will likely attract a N100,000 fine daily for 90 days.

If the company prolongs the release after the 90 days, the fine will rise to N200,000 for same duration. It will climb N400,000 after the time frame for another 90 days.

It means the company risks paying a regulatory fine of between N9 million to N18 million for late submission.

Join the conversation

Opinions