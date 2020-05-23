Na’Abba tests negative for COVID-19

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, was on Friday released from the isolation centre where he has been since his return from the United Kingdom.

Na’Abba, who returned to the country on May 8, immediately proceeded on a 14-day quarantine in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the ex-Speaker was discharged from the isolation centre after he had tested negative for the virus.

The NCDC also confirmed Na’Abba’s release from the isolation centre via a letter signed by the centre’s Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu and a director in the Public Health Service (PHS).

The Kano-State born former lawmaker also confirmed to journalists on Saturday that he has returned home following his discharge from the isolation centre.

The letter read: “This is to certify that Ghali Na’Abba has observed the mandated period of quarantine (14 days) under the supervision of officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and has been certified Negative for COVID-19 as of today, 22 May, 2020.

“He is free to collect his International Passport and travel back to his destination.

“Kindly allow for any interstate movement to his destination.”

