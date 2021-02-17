Nabena replies Lai Mohammed, calls him outdated | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nabena replies Lai Mohammed, calls him outdated
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has replied Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his (Mohammed’s) comments that he is an impostor in the party.
Nabena had, on Tuesday, berated the Minister over his call for the cancellation of the ongoing registration and revalidation of the party in the state and in his reply, Mohammed, in a statement, said he would not condescend so low to bandy words with an impostor.
“As things stand, therefore, anyone claiming to be the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is an impostor, hence I will not dignify such a pretender with a response,” the Minister had said in the statement.
However, in a statement on Wednesday, Nabena said the Minister has gone out of touch with the realities of times and has not done enough in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
READ ALSO: Kwara APC crisis festers as Minister, Lai, tags Nabena an imposter
He added that time has left the Minister behind in the scheme of things in the APC, as he can no longer catch up with time unless he works with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
The statement reads in part:
“Lai Mohammed should go back to his state chapter (Kwara) if he is still relevant there and work with the governor and other stakeholders for his voice to be heard at national level
“The details of evil plans to destroy the APC by the likes of the minister have been exposed and the party leadership is fully aware.
“At the right time, they will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor; that time is sooner.
“NEC can’t commit suicide and give birth to a Caretaker Committee because it is the highest body of the party. Even the President, the governors, Senate President and the Speaker are all nembers of the NEC.
“So, if NEC commits suicide, that shows there is no more party. Time has left Lai Mohammed behind and he can’t catch up with time. Lai Mohammed and his fifth columnists are the biggest problems of this administration.
“As the Minister of Information and Culture that is supposed to explain the policies and programmes, including remarkable achievements of this administration to Nigerians, Lai Muhammed has failed woefully,
“For Lai Mohammed to know the real impostor, he should ask himself and his fifth columnists gang within the APC that are bearing names that are not in the party’s constitution.”
Join the conversation
Politics
DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
The government of Niger State says only 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College, Kagara, may have been abducted by bandits who stormed the school.
Speaking through Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, on Wednesday, the government said that after a head count of the total student population of 650, only 27 students were observed to be missing.
READ ALSO: Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers
On the 10 students who were reported to have regained freedom earlier, Mr Matane clarified that the children may have escaped in the melee that followed the incident.
Matane spoke with Arise Television.
Details shortly.
Join the conversation
Politics
Reps commence screening of new Service Chiefs
The screening of the new Service Chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26 has commenced in the House of Representatives.
The chairman of the House Committee on Defence and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee screening the Service Chiefs, Hon. Babajimi Benson, had, on Monday, promised that the screening, which will be carried out in secret because of its sensitive nature, will commence on Wednesday.
In the statement, Benson had said the House was determined to make sure Nigeria gets the best from the Service Chiefs as the nation must do everything possible to get the issue of security right in memories of all those who have died in the fight against insecurity.
READ ALSO: Reps to screen New Service Chiefs on Wednesday
He added that the House will give the Service Chiefs all the required support to succeed in their assignments if confirmed.
The newly appointed Service Chiefs who are being screened are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor; Chief of Army Staff Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao.
This will be the first time the House of Representatives will be conducting a screening of Service Chiefs, which Benson said is in accordance with provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 which required that the nominees be confirmed.
Join the conversation
Politics
Reps, Finance Ministry bicker over N2.8bn payment to OPEC in 2017
The House of Representatives and the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, February 16, had a mild disagreement over the processes involved regarding the payment of the sum of N2.8 billion to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2017.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Ministry had appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of the House in the ongoing investigative hearing on audit queries by the Auditor-General of the Federation on Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
Aliyu Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stated that the payment was made by the Minister following a memo by OPEC requesting the said amount.
He further explained the amount was released from the office of the Accountant General as payment of Nigeria’s contribution to the OPEC fund for international development in 2017.
However, the committee members queried why the Minister could release such an amount of money without recourse to the President.
Ahmed said payment to international organizations was not guided by the Procurement Act.
READ ALSO: Reps probe funds disbursed to MDAs from 2015 to 2020
He said it was a routine payment and there are hundreds of international organizations, so if they had to resort to the president for every approval, it would be unmanageable and cost more.
He added that this has been the practice over time.
The members vehemently opposed this saying that it had been done over time does not make it right and such payments must be approved by the President.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon Wole Oke, said the approval from the Presidency for such sum would be apt
“Probably an approval from Mr. President from FEC for this large sums of money would have been apt. Your submissions are apt. We know where the money is coming from and where it went to. What we are saying and for the Auditor-General to have raised it, there must have been an issue,” he said.
He ruled that in the future, the Ministry should obtain a memo and presidential approval before taking such amounts.
“For a minister to dip her hands into the Treasury for whatever purposes and take N2.8 billion is not friendly. The expenditure was the right cause. It was a responsibility that we undertook to bear. But just the procedure. Maybe a memo. It was not procedural. Until this act is amended, your Minister is still the chief procurer. What would it cost her to take a memo to FEC to get approval?” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Trending
-
Business17 hours ago
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
-
Life's Blog20 hours ago
Nollywood actor, Victor Decker found dead in apartment
-
Politics6 hours ago
Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
-
Politics23 hours ago
Buhari pledges massive investments in Lagos to ensure megacity status
-
Politics19 hours ago
SocialMediaTrends: That Bashir’s appointment letter, Bawa’s nomination & #BeLikeNgoziChallenge
-
Graffiti23 hours ago
Why Nigeria Should Explore A Bi-partisan INEC
-
Politics21 hours ago
Lagos to become megacity by 2030 – Sanwo-Olu
-
Business16 hours ago
FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister