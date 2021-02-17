Nabena replies Lai Mohammed, calls him outdated | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has replied Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his (Mohammed’s) comments that he is an impostor in the party.

Nabena had, on Tuesday, berated the Minister over his call for the cancellation of the ongoing registration and revalidation of the party in the state and in his reply, Mohammed, in a statement, said he would not condescend so low to bandy words with an impostor.

“As things stand, therefore, anyone claiming to be the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is an impostor, hence I will not dignify such a pretender with a response,” the Minister had said in the statement.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Nabena said the Minister has gone out of touch with the realities of times and has not done enough in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that time has left the Minister behind in the scheme of things in the APC, as he can no longer catch up with time unless he works with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The statement reads in part:

“Lai Mohammed should go back to his state chapter (Kwara) if he is still relevant there and work with the governor and other stakeholders for his voice to be heard at national level

“The details of evil plans to destroy the APC by the likes of the minister have been exposed and the party leadership is fully aware.

“At the right time, they will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor; that time is sooner.

“NEC can’t commit suicide and give birth to a Caretaker Committee because it is the highest body of the party. Even the President, the governors, Senate President and the Speaker are all nembers of the NEC.

“So, if NEC commits suicide, that shows there is no more party. Time has left Lai Mohammed behind and he can’t catch up with time. Lai Mohammed and his fifth columnists are the biggest problems of this administration.

“As the Minister of Information and Culture that is supposed to explain the policies and programmes, including remarkable achievements of this administration to Nigerians, Lai Muhammed has failed woefully,

“For Lai Mohammed to know the real impostor, he should ask himself and his fifth columnists gang within the APC that are bearing names that are not in the party’s constitution.”

