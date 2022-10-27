Nabila Fash sets to end marriage with singer Oritsefemi over infidelity

Nabila Fash, the wife of Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, said on Thursday she has filed for a divorce due to recurring issues of infidelity.

Nabila, who featured in a video interview with a famous Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, revealed that their marriage has packed up following the singer’s infidelity.

She said the singer had two daughters before their union and she took the girls as her own daughters.



Nabila added that Oritsefemi had a baby with a fourth woman while still married to her.

However, the singer has refused to sign their divorce paper as he believes there is still room for reconciliation

