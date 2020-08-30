NABTEB releases date for exams

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) on Sunday announced the date for the commencement of the NBC/NTC examinations.

The Registrar/CEO of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said in a statement in Abuja the examinations would take place from September 21 to October 5 across the country.

She added that the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 students’ admission to Technical Colleges had been brought forward from October 3 to September 5.

Isiugo-Abanihe said: “While commending the Federal Ministry of Education and all state Ministries of Education and their stakeholders, for excellent planning and a smooth resumption of school and examinations for the exit classes, I wish to, on behalf of my Board – NABTEB – provide the following updates on our examinations.

“A reminder that the NABTEB NBC/NTC examinations will soon commence on the September 21, and end on the Oct. 15, as already announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“This is in consideration of the convenience of JSS candidates seeking admission to Technical Colleges who will be concluding their BECE examinations on Friday September 4.”

