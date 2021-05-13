 Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out

Published

9 mins ago

on

rafael nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on Thursday.

It was not same story for Andy Murray, who crashed out in the double alongside Liam Broady in the second round.

The Britons lost 6-3 6-4 to Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Romania’s Horia Tecau, the eighth seeds.

For Nadal, saved two match points to overcome a huge test from Denis Shapovalov in a singles match.

The Spaniard was a set and a break down but outlasted his Canadian opponent to win 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in a near three-and-a-half-hour battle.

Read Also: Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation

Nadal, known as the king of clay, is chasing a 10th title in Rome. He is two victories away from clinching the title.

In another encounter on Thursday, Djokovic also reached his 15th Rome quarter-final in a row after beating Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-1.

The world number one and defending champion dropped his opening serve but recovered immediately to cruise past his opponent.

Meanwhile, fans have returned to tennis. The games have been largely played behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after his match, Djokovic said it was nice to see the return of fans on the courts.

“It was not good, it was great. I missed the crowd. It was nice to see them back,” the five-time champion said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 seconds ago

Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
rafael nadal rafael nadal
Sports9 mins ago

Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Sports1 hour ago

Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules

Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Sports9 hours ago

Champions League final moved to Porto, 12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans can attend

European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
Sports13 hours ago

SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list

In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the newly signed television rollover deal by...

Latest Tech News

Tech8 hours ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech1 day ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech2 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech3 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech6 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...