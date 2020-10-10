Nadal, Djokovic renew rivalry as tennis greats meet in French Open final

One of tennis’ most enduring rivalries would be renewed at the 2020 French Open final when Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet.

A Grand Slam title is up for grabs, with records being chased by both the Spanish star and his Serb rival.

Nadal is gunning for a record-equaling 20th major title, to stand side by side with Roger Federer; while Djokovic is hoping to narrow the gap on both players with 18 majors.

34-year-old Nadal, who has lost only two matches in 16 years at Roland Garros, will also be looking to win a record-extending 13th French Open crown.

“I know that is a court that I have been playing well on for such a long time, so that helps,” said Nadal ahead of the final.

“But at the same time, he (Djokovic) has an amazing record here too, being in the final rounds almost every single time.

“He is one of the toughest opponents possible. But I am here to keep trying my best.”

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Djokovic is banking on the weather condition in France to be able to subdue the ‘King of Clay’ as the tournament which usually holds in June was pushed to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think that could be a better chance for me, obviously the ball not bouncing as high over the shoulder as he likes it usually,” said Djokovic, who won his only French Open title in 2016.

“Regardless of the conditions, he’s still there, he’s Rafa, he’s in the finals and we’re playing on clay.”

The game between both tennis greats will serve off by 2:00p.m Nigeria time.

