Nadal eyes Wimbledon appearance after undergoing treatment for foot problem

Rafael Nadal has expressed his intentions of playing at this year’s Wimbledon after having treatment on his foot problem.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had said he would not keep playing if he continued to need anaesthetic injections in his left foot.

However, the Spaniard had treatment last week to reduce nerve pain and is planning to play Wimbledon, which begins on 27 June.

“The last week of training tells me there is a chance,” Nadal said.

“My intention is to play at Wimbledon.”

The 36-year-old said he would travel to London on Monday and play in the exhibition event at Hurlingham, which begins on Tuesday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been practising on the grass courts in Mallorca to test his fitness for Wimbledon.

Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam Title and 14th French Open title last month at Roland Garros. He currently stands as the most decorated player in the men’s category of the sport.

