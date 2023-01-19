Nadal out for up to eight weeks after Australian Open injury

Rafael Nadal is set to be out of the sport for up to eight weeks after he sustained a hip injury at the Australian Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled to move in a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old had an MRI scan on his left hip in Melbourne and it showed a tear in his left psoas muscle.

The world number two will return to Spain to begin physiotherapy treatment.

Read Also: Defending champion Nadal loses to McDonald in Australian Open second round

Top seed Nadal said he was “mentally destroyed” after his title defence in Melbourne came to an end.

“The scan showed a grade two injury in the psoas of the left leg,” Nadal tweeted on Thursday.

“Now it is time to have rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy.

“The normal recovery time is six to eight weeks.”

The timeframe means Nadal could be fit to play the first Masters tournament of the 2023 season at Indian Wells in March.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now