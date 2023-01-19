Sports
Nadal out for up to eight weeks after Australian Open injury
Rafael Nadal is set to be out of the sport for up to eight weeks after he sustained a hip injury at the Australian Open.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled to move in a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old had an MRI scan on his left hip in Melbourne and it showed a tear in his left psoas muscle.
The world number two will return to Spain to begin physiotherapy treatment.
Read Also: Defending champion Nadal loses to McDonald in Australian Open second round
Top seed Nadal said he was “mentally destroyed” after his title defence in Melbourne came to an end.
“The scan showed a grade two injury in the psoas of the left leg,” Nadal tweeted on Thursday.
“Now it is time to have rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy.
“The normal recovery time is six to eight weeks.”
The timeframe means Nadal could be fit to play the first Masters tournament of the 2023 season at Indian Wells in March.
