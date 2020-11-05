Nadal ‘privileged to be playing at age 34’ after winning 1000th ATP Tour match

Rafael Nadal has expressed gratitude for the privilege to still be playing even at the age of 34 as he clinched his 1000th win in ATP Tour.

The Spaniard defeated fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters to join the class of 1000’s, becoming the fourth player to do so.

American legend Jimmy Connors leads with 1,274, followed by Roger Federer (1.242) and Czech great Ivan Lendl (1,068).

Asked whether he was proud to still be playing at a high level, Nadal said: “Probably yes. I have faced some challenges in my career in terms of injuries.

“It’s a privilege to be playing at the age of 34 – but it’s not just me, it’s the whole team and family.”

He added: “To arrive at that number I must have done a lot of things well.”

Nadal will play either Borna Coric or Jordan Thompson in the last 16 at the Paris Masters.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner won his last major recently, matching Federer’s record, with a 13th French Open title.

