Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday.
Nadal, who has won 65 career matches at the Barcelona Open, defeated his fellow Spaniard to reach his 12th Barcelona Open final.
The world number three has won all 11 previous finals and has only ever lost four matches in the Catalan city.
Read Also: Nadal ‘can’t find excuses’ after Tsitsipas ends his Australian Open title bid
This time, Nadal sets up a re-match with Greece’s world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.
Recall that Tsitsipas came from two sets down to stun Nadal in their quarterfinal meeting at the Australian Open last February.
22-year-old Tsitsipas, who beat Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-3 to reach the final, had however been beating by Nadal in the 2018 final in Barcelona.
Both players meet again on Sunday by 3:00p.m at the Barcelona centre court named after Nadal.
