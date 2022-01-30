Sports
Nadal wins record 21st Slam after beating Medvedev in Australian Open final
Rafael Nadal has clinched a record 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final on Sunday.
In a a loud and crowded Melbourne arena, sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 over his Russian opponent on Rod Laver Arena.
The Spanish star now has one more major title than his rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are on 20 each and could not participate at the competition for different reasons.
Medvedev, 25, who won the last US Open was hoping to clinch a second successive major, but was overpowered by 35-year-old Nadal.
Read Also: Recurring foot injury to keep Nadal out until further notice
Nadal’s achievement comes only a few months after he thought he would never be able to return to the tour because of a foot injury.
“Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional wins of my career,” he said after the trophy presentation.
The issue restricted him to only one tournament in the final seven months of 2021, while a bout of coronavirus in mid-December also left him “very sick with fever”.
The game was the second longest Grand Slam final in history, just 30 minutes short of the 2012 final at Melbourne Park when Nadal lost to Djokovic.
