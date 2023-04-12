Group implores Biden to ignore Adichie’s letter, says it’s childish

A group known as the National Democratic Coalition Renewal Group (NADECO) has implored United States President, Joe Biden, to disregard a letter written to him by Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, over the February 25 presidential election won by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group’s coordinator, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo, on Tuesday, titled, “Ignore Adichie’s childish, seditious, illogical ranting, NADECO Renewal tells Biden.”

In the letter, Adichie had berated the US for congratulating Tinubu, while alleging that the elections were riddled with violence and irregularities.

However, NADECO, in its response, said Adichie’s outburst betrayed her ethnic bias in a matter of national interest.

Adeeyo described Adichie’s message as “illogical reasoning regarding the ensuing political development in Nigeria and ignorance of the electoral umpire’s operations.”

The group said, “With that ill-conceived letter of hers to US President Biden, she has exposed her true colour – that of an ethnically-biased Nigerian hiding under the guise of a writer to pretentiously preach patriotism, but who is capable of unreasonably and ignorantly approaching issues of national interest from a myopic prism of ethnicity.

“We can only advise the ever-busy President of the US to ignore Adichie and her ethnically-influenced and biased letter because it is written out of a shallow understanding of the electoral laws that guide the electoral process.

“We like to engage Adichie on a few of some of her gaffe. This lady of letters, so to say, goofed pathetically when she described the February 25 presidential poll as illegitimate because it is only a competent court of law that has the legal grounds to decide and pronounce the legitimacy or otherwise of the poll.”

