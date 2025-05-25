NAF airstrikes hit over 100 illegal refineries in Niger Delta, destroy boats, transport vehicles

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its operations in the Niger Delta, destroying more than 100 illegal refining sites along with dozens of boats and other equipment linked to oil theft.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF’s spokesman, these missions were carried out by personnel from the 115 Special Operations Group, which houses the Air Component of Operation DELTA SAFE. Between January and May 2025, the group executed over 173 missions and 265 sorties, totaling around 270 hours of flying time.

Ejodame said, “NAF has intensified air operations in the Niger Delta, recording significant successes in the ongoing fight against crude oil theft and the protection of vital national assets. Through its 115 SOG, which hosts the Air Component of Operation DELTA SAFE, NAF has maintained a high tempo of aerial missions across the region, dismantling illegal refining sites and disrupting the logistics of criminal networks.

“Between January and May 2025, the Air Component of OPDS executed over 173 missions and 265 sorties, accumulating approximately 270 flying hours in support of joint military operations and independent strikes across key oil-producing states including Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.

Read also: Disruption as Jigawa delegates spark chaos at Atiku, Obi, Amaechi coalition meeting

“During these operations, airstrikes destroyed more than 100 illegal refining sites, 53 boats, 74 cooking tanks, 2 reservoirs, and several transport vehicles.”

The airstrikes have reportedly weakened the ability of oil thieves to carry out their operations. Ejodame explained, “These actions significantly degraded the capacity of oil thieves and vandals operating along critical corridors such as Buguma, Imo River, Port Harcourt, Okrika, Egbema/Ohaji, and the Trans Niger Pipeline Right of Way. The operations are aligned with national efforts to curb militancy, stop environmental degradation caused by illegal refining, and protect strategic oil and gas infrastructure, the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.”

He added that the Air Force remains committed to sustained kinetic and non-kinetic actions to uproot entrenched criminal networks in the Niger Delta region. While continuing to foster civil-military cooperation and promote community development initiatives, NAF is firm that the kinetic component of its campaign is essential to ensuring security and economic stability in Nigeria’s oil-rich heartland.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now