NAF airstrikes kill terrorists at funeral of Boko Haram commanders in Borno

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists have been eliminated by airstrikes from Nigerian Air Force Super Tuccano jets in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, according to a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad basin, Zagazola Makama.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Makama said the terrorists were neutralized on Tuesday, December 27, after intelligence revealed that they had assembled at a location known as Mantari, to hold special funeral prayers for fighters and commanders killed by NAF airstrikes on December 21.

READ ALSO:NAF to get more fighter jets by March 2023

“Following the superior intelligence reports, the NAF Super Tuccano jets struck the gathering, killing several fighters and injuring several members of the Boko Haram terrorists at the location about 500 metres West of Mantari,” Makama said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now