NAF Chief reverses trend in command postings | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced its decision to revert to the military tradition of adherence to seniority and hierarchy, in the appointment of officers to head command posts.

This was communicated by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on Friday, March 26.

He stated this while on his maiden tour of the NAF Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, on Friday, according to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Cdr. Edward Gabkwet.

“Situations where subordinate officers are given command appointments, ahead of their seniors, does not augur well for the system, as this breeds insubordination and indiscipline.

“There will be no sacred cows when it comes to discipline, as those found wanting will be punished as ascribed in the Armed Forces Act.”

He also reminded personnel of the impending arrival of some platforms purchased for NAF to Makurdi for efficient and effective service delivery.

The CAS, however, urged the personnel to support the 131 Engineering Group, being the hub of some of the platforms, as well as making the foreign technicians feel at home.

When fully operational, Amao said the platforms would be deployed immediately to the theatres of operations and should hopefully be the game changers in all DHQ-led operations nationwide.

He also stated that efforts were currently underway to improve the combat efficiency of the NAF and other services to an appreciable level with the full backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CAS, therefore, enjoined NAF personnel to continue to support the Federal Government in its efforts to equip NAF and other services.

