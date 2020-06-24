NAF claims it has destroyed 10 bandits’ camps in north west

Ten bandits’ camps in four states in the North-West zone have been destroyed by ten aircraft with dozens of Special Forces in the ongoing ‘Operation Wutar Daji’, so says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Chief of Air Staff (CoAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, in Katsina State, after he inspected the operations against the bandits which had been on for the last month.

According to Abubakar, in the course of air surveillance, the force identified and bombed several armed bandits’ camps across four states including Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi State in the North West Zone where the operation is ongoing.

“Our aerial surveillance team spotted several targets in the forest. We bombed the places and neutralised dozens of armed bandits.

“It must be noted that the operation is ongoing. We will not rest on our oars until we identify every bandit’s camp in the forest and destroy them.

“We will fight to the level that armed banditry will no longer be a security issue in the North-West or any other part of the country,” he concluded.

