NAF clarifies drone, not helicopter, crashed in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) has clarified earlier reports on the air mishap in Kaduna State.

In a statement released on Monday by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola Gabkwet, the NAF clarified that the aircraft involved was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone.

Reports had emerged that a NAF helicopter crashed near Rumji Village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna in the early hours of Monday morning.

READ ALSO:NAF helicopter crashes in Kaduna

The NAF spokesman said the UAV “experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission.”

Gabkwet said: “A NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission, at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 Km from Base. Since it is an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on the ground.

“preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap. Nigerians can rest assured that this minor setback will not, in any way, impinge on all ongoing operations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now