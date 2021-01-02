NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday conducted a special search and rescue training for some of its personnel to further strengthen their competence during combat operations.

The exercise codenamed: “Taimako Yazo” was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

In his address at the opening session of the training, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said personnel readiness was key to the success of any military operation.

Abubakar said the exercise was aimed at developing the capacity of NAF Special Force to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He said: “The overall desire is to ensure that NAF personnel are trained and equipped to maintain a very high level of combat readiness and operational effectiveness.

“This aspiration no doubt is in tandem with our yearning to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient, and timely employment of airpower in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

“Accordingly, today’s exercise which is based on a Combat Search and Rescue situation is designed to exercise the capacity of our personnel to rescue downed aircrew who have had to eject or abandon their aircraft in emergency situations.

“The importance of training to a fighting force like the NAF cannot be over emphasised as regular purposeful training remains the cornerstone of military combat readiness.”

According to Abubakar, the training programme will ensure that NAF personnel are always at top physical fitness level to execute any mission successfully.

“By organising this exercise we are also mindful of the need to sustain professionalism among our personnel,” the NAF chief concluded.

